Home States Kerala

After flood and summer blues, Keralites look for canopy of trees

The great deluge that devastated the state in August last year and the harsh summer that followed have helped to create a consciousness among the Keralites on the need to plant more trees.

Published: 19th May 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial photo of Kerala floods.

Aerial photo of Kerala floods. (Photo | PTI).

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The great deluge that devastated the state in August last year and the harsh summer that followed have helped to create a consciousness among the Keralites on the need to plant more trees.

With the greens campaigning that rampant destruction of the green belt has aggravated the effects of global warming leading to extreme weather changes, there is a new-found enthusiasm among the public to plant trees.

According to sources, the Social Forestry Department has been flooded with phone calls from schools, colleges, government departments, religious organisations, NGOs and corporates booking saplings to be planted on June 5, the World Environment Day. 

“We have raised around six lakh saplings to meet the demand in Ernakulam district, but the demand has been overwhelming. The government and aided schools in the district alone have booked around 3 lakh saplings and there are enquiries from various government departments and local bodies,” said Ernakulam Social Forestry Range Officer M K Renjith.

Across the state, the Forest Department has kept around 70 lakh saplings ready for distribution on June 5, but it seems the department will not be able to meet the increasing demand this time. 

“In the Central Region, we have raised around 47.64 lakh saplings for distribution. We had limitations in collecting the seeds due to the deluge. But we brought the seeds from Bengaluru and Shivamogga in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Seed Centre in Coimbatore, Wayanad and other parts of Kerala. The fund is from the Rs 14 crore earmarked for extension activities of the department. We employed contract workers to raise the saplings,” Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry) M S Jayaraman told Express.

The department will be distributing 30 varieties of saplings including medicinal plants, fruit-bearing trees, flowering trees, timber species and trees that can stop coastal erosion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Kerala floods World Environment Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp