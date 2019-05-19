Home States Kerala

Lack of proper medical care, apathy behind death of prisoners, say activists

The death of Vannathamveetil Soumya, of Padannakkara, who was accused in the sensational Pinarayi serial murder case, in the Kannur women’s prison had sparked controversy last year.

Published: 19th May 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of Vannathamveetil Soumya, of Padannakkara, who was accused in the sensational Pinarayi serial murder case, in the Kannur women’s prison had sparked controversy last year. She committed suicide by hanging herself from a cashew tree near the prison’s toilet. Since it was a suicide, a department-level inquiry was ordered and three officers were suspended for alleged lapse of duty. However, the deaths of prisoners due to illness and other issues go unnoticed, leaving many questions unanswered. Activists allege lack of proper medical care and official apathy behind these deaths.

As per the figures available with the Prisons Department, 289 persons lost their lives in jails across the state from April 1, 2011, to December 31, 2018. Of this, 174 persons died in the three Central jails - Poojappura, Viyyur and Kannur. Of the deceased, 11 were remand prisoners while one was an Australian national, who died in Poojappura Central Jail. 

As many as 95 persons died in Poojappura Central Jail. A sum of Rs 33 lakh has been disbursed by the Prisons Department as compensation for the relatives of the deceased, according to the records.
Human Rights activist Raju Vazhakkala pointed out though deaths were reported in the past seven years, no cases were registered against any of the prison officers. “The deaths in jails were mainly due to illness or incurable diseases. Besides, many cases of unnatural deaths are also reported. However, no case was registered in any of these cases,” he said, citing an RTI reply received by him.

When asked about the deaths in jails, DGP Prisons R Sreelekha cited the majority were inmates above 60 years. “Besides, many died owing to incurable diseases. Recently, two inmates died of cancer. We are providing medical care to the prisoners if they have any health issues. The number of suicides and unnatural deaths is comparatively low in Kerala’s jails,” she said. 

When an unnatural death occurs in prison, it is reported to the police, who register an FIR and initiate a probe. If the death is due to suicide, the reason behind is investigated, according to the prison officers.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala prison prisoners suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp