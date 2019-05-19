Home States Kerala

Now, access SSLC certificates from Digilocker

Need to access your SSLC certificate while on the move? Help is at hand as you can now obtain its electronic form from the Digilocker facility set up by Pareeksha Bhavan.

KOZHIKODE: Need to access your SSLC certificate while on the move? Help is at hand as you can now obtain its electronic form from the Digilocker facility set up by Pareeksha Bhavan. This has been put in place in coordination with the Kerala State IT Mission, e-Mission and National e-governance division.
Digilocker facility is already available for SSLC certificates of 2018.

The SSLC certificates issued this year will be available through Digilocker from July 15 onwards. Certificates in Digilocker can be used as valid documents for various purposes.

A Digilocker account can be opened on https://digilocker.gov.in using one’s mobile number and Aadhaar details. For accessing SSLC certificate, one has to login to the website and follow the guidelines under the sections ‘Get More Now’ and ‘Board of Public Examinations.’

For any queries related to Digilocker, contact the call centre of Kerala State IT Mission on 1800 4251 1800 (toll-free) or 15500 (BSNL subscribers) or 0471 2115054 / 0471 2115098 (other networks).

