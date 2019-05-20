2019 LS polls: Exit polls cite major win for UDF in Kerala as NDA to open account in state

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Majority of the exit polls has predicted a landslide for the UDF in the state in the Lok Sabha elections. While agencies commissioned by Times Now, News X, India Today, News Nation, Malayala Manorama and Mathrubhumi predicted UDF's victory, CNN News 18 gave LDF the edge. NDA is likely to open its account in the state, said the polls.

"The anti-people policies of the LDF Government in the state and that of Narendra Modi at the Centre have led the people to favour the UDF,” said state Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran.

While BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai too was optimistic of a good show by NDA, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan refused to comment on the exit polls.