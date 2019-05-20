Home States Kerala

No takers for sand brought in by sacred river during deluge

The government tried to sell it twice in February, but could not find any takers as fee fixed per cubic metre was very high. Now, the price has been slashed to A1,200 per cubic metre

The sand which washed up on the banks of Pampa and Triveni during mid -August floods, the worst witnessed by Kerala in the last 90 years B P Deepu

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tonnes of sand the sacred Pampa-Triveni river had brought on to its banks during deluge was one major talk last August. The state government tried to sell it twice in February, but could not find any takers for it as the fee fixed per cubic metre was very high. Now the government has cut it to `1,200 from `2,777 per cubic metre.

Around 90,000 cubic metre sand was collected by the authorities in Pampa of which 55,000 cubic metres would be auctioned in four phases from Monday through MSTC, a public sector unit that specialises in e-auction.Ranni DFO M Unnikrishnan told Express: “Our efforts to sell the sand last time didn’t yield any result owing to the relatively high charge. Now the state government slashed the base rate and the e-auction would begin from `1,200 per cubic metre. This doesn’t mean the sand will be auctioned at this rate. It’ll be sold to the bidder who quotes the highest rate,” he said.

Further, in view of the impending monsoon season, the state government has allowed the Travancore Devaswom Board to remove 20,000 cubic metre of the sand accumulated at Pampa-Triveni immediately for its use, the rate of which has not been finalised yet by the state government. Remaining 15,000 cubic metre will be sold through Forest Department’s Areekakkavu Depot, from which the public can buy it.  Officials said all accumulated sand will be cleared from Pampa-Triveni basin before the monsoon.

 SAND SALE

The sand accumulated was collected and deposited at Hill 

Top and Chakkupallam in Pampa
The state government has given sanction for selling it off through e-auction

National Centre for Earth Science Studies certified the sand is ideal for all types of construction and landscaping purposes

The e-auction of sand will be conducted through MSTC
Those who have registered as bidders with MSTC can participate in the e-auction

The auction will be held  on May 20, 23, 27 and 30

Pampa-Triveni river sand

