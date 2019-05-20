Sabarimala temple closed after monthly rituals  

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala temple was closed on Sunday, marking the conclusion of the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Idavom.Sahasrakalasam, kalabhabhishekam and laksharchana were the special rituals performed at the temple on the concluding day of the monthly poojas. On the conclusion of the rituals, the thantri led the scholars in chanting Vedic mantras.

Udayasthamana pooja, padi pooja and pushapbhishekam were the other rituals performed on the concluding day of the monthly poojas. The temple was closed after athazha pooja and harivarsanam at 10 pm.

Temple to reopen on June 15

The hill shrine to reopen on June 15 for the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Mithunam.