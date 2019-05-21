Kerala to benefit from European tour: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the state would immensely benefit from the state delegation’s two-week European tour.



Addressing a press conference on his return from the tour, Pinarayi said the state would soon come up with a detailed proposal to seek support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for different initiatives under the Rebuild Kerala initiative.

Pinarayi said a decision had been taken to implement the Netherlands model for rebuilding the state.

The Additional Chief Secretary will convene a meeting to take follow-up steps on the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report.

The Chief Secretary has also been assigned to coordinate with various foreign delegations. A business delegation from Switzerland will visit Kerala and a state delegation will visit Switzerland.



Referring to the World Reconstruction Conference in Geneva, Pinarayi said there was a general opinion that the Kerala model of survival should be replicated in other parts of the world.



Pinarayi said the state’s presence in the Inclusion for Resilient Recovery conference and the Kerala Pavilion would help get more international support for the Rebuild Kerala initiative.