Periya twin murder: Kerala HC seeks case diary from Crime Branch

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Crime Branch to produce the case diary pertaining to the murder of two Youth Congress leaders in Periya, Kasaragod.

The court issued the order while hearing the bail petition filed by second accused Saji C George, of Pullur, ninth accused Murali, of Thannithode and tenth accused T Ranjith alias Appu. Senior Government Pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the accused were involved in the brutal murder of the youths. The law and order situation will be affected if they are released on bail. The second and ninth accused were involved in conspiring to kill Kripesh and Sarathlal.

The second accused smashed the victims with iron pipes, while the tenth accused informed others through his mobile phone of Kripesh and Sarathlal’s arrival on a motorcycle from Kalliyot temple.

Counsel’s argument

When the counsel for the petitioners argued that they were falsely implicated in the case, the court replied that contention was not convincing as the police of the ruling party had arrested CPM workers. The court posted the hearing of the case to Tuesday.