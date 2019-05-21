Home States Kerala

Personal enmity led to twin murder, says chargesheet; kin dismiss it

Vehicles purportedly used by the accused were produced before the court on Saturday. The charge sheet was filed by lead investigator Pradeep P M, Crime Branch DySP.

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The Crime Branch has concluded that Youth Congress workers Kripesh, 19, and Sarath Lal PK, 24, both from Kalliyot, were murdered allegedly by CPM workers because of personal enmity, a charge the victims’ families said was laughable.

In the chargesheet submitted to Hosdurg Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday, the Crime Branch said politicians were involved in the crime but the motive appeared to be ‘personal enmity’.
Kripesh and Sarath Lal were hacked to death near their houses on February 17 night. Fourteen persons are named as accused and all of them are linked to the CPM.

According to the charge sheet, eight persons, including the CPM’s Periya local committee member A Peethambaran, were directly involved in the crime. He is accused of being the conspirator and main executioner. Peethambaran was expelled from the party on the day he was arrested. 
Three others were charged with helping the alleged assassin execute the crime. In all, 11 are in judicial custody.

Three others, including CPM Udma area secretary K Manikandan and Periya local committee secretary N Balakrishnan were charged with helping the accused destroy evidence and escape. The court granted bail to the two local leaders on the same day they were arrested. The third person was granted bail on health grounds.

The families of Kripesh and Sarath Lal dismissed the charge sheet as a screenplay. 
The families of Kripesh and Sarath Lal dismissed the charge sheet as a screenplay.  “The conclusion that our sons were killed because of personal enmity is laughable and dictated by the government,” said Sathyanarayanan, father of Sarath Lal.

They didn’t have any property dispute or even went to Peethambaran’s house to have personal enmity. “They were killed because of their political work. The CPM wanted to send a message that others didn’t have the freedom for organisational work,” he said. In the statements given to the Crime Branch, the families said, they named several local leaders but none  were investigated.“Citing personal enmity will help the CPM protect its leaders who conspired to eliminate our sons. That’s why we’re demanding a CBI probe,” he said.

