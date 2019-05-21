Home States Kerala

Reported closure of some schools worries parents

Reports on the closure of around 2,000 English medium schools by May 23 are making parents apprehensive about the future of their children.

Published: 21st May 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reports on the closure of around 2,000 English medium schools by May 23 are making parents apprehensive about the future of their children. While many parents of children studying in schools named in the list are pulling their wards out and seeking admissions in the recognised ones, others are still at a loss on the course of action. The government’s assurance that admissions will be provided in government and aided schools to students from such institutions is not helping the parents.

According to Santhosh Mon, an NRI from Palakkad, it is tough to get admission in other CBSE schools. “The school where my daughter was studying had classes only till standard VII. So I had to shift my daughter to another school. But when I approached the new school, the institution rejected the application saying the former school was unrecognised,” he said. 

“I wanted to get my daughter admitted to a private school preferably CBSE. But finally had to settle for the government school,” he said. According to him, the number of students is going down in many of the well-established private schools. “So they have to reduce the number of divisions. This, in turn, affects the prospects of the students coming in from schools that have been deemed as unrecognised by the government. Reduced number of seats means a lesser chance of getting admissions,” he said.
According to the principal of a school, the problem cropped up after many people started opening new institutions taking advantage of the CBSE rule which makes it not necessary to get the board’s affiliation if the institution has classes up to standard VII. “Many schools don’t even have the required facilities mentioned in the RTE Act,” he said. 

However, All Kerala Self Financing Private School Association (AKAFPSA) negated the rumours that the order on closing schools will be implemented on May 23. “The news that the schools which have been deemed unrecognised will be shut down on May 23 is false. Those schools which are members of the association will not be affected by the order,” said Shiju Augustine, director, AKAFPSA.

According to him, the decision on closing the schools will be taken only after the Kerala High Court issues a judgement on the case filed by the association and other schools. “Hence, all those schools that are functioning as per the rules and regulations won’t be closing,” he said. However, he said the government is to be blamed for all the confusion and fear. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp