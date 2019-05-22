Home States Kerala

Congress, UDF upbeat over exit poll results

The state Congress leadership and the UDF are elated over the results of the exit polls which have predicted a landslide victory for the front in the state.

Published: 22nd May 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress leadership and the UDF are elated over the results of the exit polls which have predicted a landslide victory for the front in the state.

However, leaders are not openly admitting the results as that would lead to questions regarding the national scenario where the Congress and the UPA are trailing behind the BJP-led NDA.

Of the 12 exit polls results which have come out, except for two, the rest have predicted the UDF and the Congress winning in around 16 seats which is indeed the result the state Congress leadership was expecting after a party internal analysis. Congress leaders have claimed the UDF will win all the 20 seats.
KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, while speaking to Express, said, “I don’t subscribe to the views or rather the results of the exit polls. I am of the opinion we are sweeping the polls and I expect a wave for the Congress and the UDF which is similar to that in 1977 when we won all the 20 seats.”

Senior leaders of the Congress are of the belief the party has done extremely well owing mainly to the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi contesting from the Wayanad seat. 

The party internal studies have revealed with Rahul contesting from Wayanad, there was a clear minority consolidation in favour of him and the Congress party as the minorities found that  Rahul is the best bet to fight Narendra Modi and the BJP, at the Centre.

This has led to the Congress party gaining extremely well in the state at the expense of the Left front.
It may be recalled the CPM leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, were quite upset on the announcement of Rahul’s candidature from Wayanad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala congress UDF exit polls Lok Sabha election 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp