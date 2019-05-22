Home States Kerala

Forgery case: Priest arraigned as fourth accused

Fr Tony Kallookaran, the vicar of Muringoor Sanjoe Nagar Church, was arraigned as fourth accused in the case.

KOCHI: The police investigation team on Monday arraigned a priest of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church in the case related to defaming Cardinal George Alenchery using forged documents. Fr Tony Kallookaran, the vicar of Muringoor Sanjoe Nagar Church, was arraigned as fourth accused in the case.

The police had arrested a 24-year-old researcher with IIT Madras for forging the documents. According to the police, Adithya Valvi, a native of Konthuruthi, forged the document claiming that bishops, including Alenchery, have investments with a multinational company. 

The police on Monday filed a petition at the Kakkanad Judicial First Class Magistrate court stating  Fr Kallookaran has been arraigned as the fourth accused. According to the police, it was based on the directions of Fr Kallookaran, Adithya created fake documents. Later, following his directions, Adithya transferred documents to Fr Paul Thelakkat, the first accused in the case. 

The police had quizzed Fr Kallookaran on Saturday. “Fr Tony Kallookaran will be quizzed again as part of the investigation. We have obtained some important evidence as part of the investigation. Based on which the statements of all accused persons will be recorded again,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, the police filed a petition at the Kakkanad Judicial First Class Magistrate court seeking the custody of Adithya for three days. In the petition filed by Aluva DySP K A Vidyadharan, it is stated that fake documents were created using the computer at a shop owned by Adithya’s father in Konthuruthi.

The fake documents, including details about money transfer of Rs 16 lakh from the account of Alenchery to a hotel chain company on September 21, 2016, was created by Adithya. Similarly, a fake document was prepared claiming that Rs 85,000 was transferred from the account of the Cardinal to the company on July 9, 2017. Another document claimed Alenchery has an investment in the company.

In the petition, the police claimed that documents were created on various dates starting from August 20, 2018. Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Apostolic Administrator Mar Jacob Manathodath is also an accused in the case.

