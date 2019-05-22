Results of Engineering, Architecture & Pharmacy entrance exams declared

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The results for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy entrance examinations were published on Tuesday. The rank list will be published on June 7 after counting the plus two marks and the scores secured in the examination. The exam was conducted on May 2 and 3 across the state.

Candidates who have not appeared for any one or both the papers of the entrance exam and those who have scored less than 10 (with the exception of SC/ST candidates) in each paper have been exempted from the list under Engineering stream. Results of 3,328 candidates under Engineering/Pharmacy stream have been withheld for various reasons.

Candidates who qualified in Engineering entrance exam will have to submit/verify the marks obtained by them in the qualifying examination (plus two or equivalent) for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/Computer Science/Biotechnology/Biology to prepare the engineering rank list 2019.



The engineering rank list will be prepared by giving equal weightage to the marks obtained in the entrance examination (Paper I and Paper II put together), and the grade/marks obtained for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/Computer Science/Biotechnology/Biology put together in the final year of the qualifying examination.