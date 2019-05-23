Amid poll counting, security tightened for next 5 days in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the next five days, the state will be under the watch of the police to prevent the outbreak of any political violence in the wake of the announcement of Lok Sabha results on Thursday. A senior police team led by State Police Chief Loknath Behera has taken stock of the security situation in the state and has devised means to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

As intelligence inputs have warned of possible political violence in northern districts, a special security scheme has been put in place in Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Kannur and Wayanad districts. Kannur Range Inspector General M R Ajith Kumar said additional 1,000 police personnel from the Armed Reserve Camp have been deployed in areas identified as sensitive.

“We have deployed 50 teams of strike force and over 200 vehicle patrol teams will scan the identified trouble-prone regions round the clock,” he said. Police officers said there will be thorough vehicle checks and those with criminal background will be picked up, if necessary. “The tightened security scheme will be in place till May 27 and it will be extended if necessary and after evaluating the security scenario,” the officers added.

Already, Kasaragod UDF candidate Rajmohan Unnithan has approached the district administration seeking security cover on the counting day. The heavy police force will be deployed in Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency as the law and order situation is already vulnerable following the attack on an independent candidate and rebel CPM leader C O T Naseer.