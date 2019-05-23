Home States Kerala

Kollam: Man held for causing friend’s death over liquor

A killing craving for alcohol turned fatal after a man was arrested on Wednesday, nearly a month later, for causing the death of his friend at Paravoor.

Published: 23rd May 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A killing craving for alcohol turned fatal after a man was arrested on Wednesday, nearly a month later, for causing the death of his friend at Paravoor. The friends fought over a bottle of alcohol near the railway track and one of them was hit by a train. 27-year-old Manikandan of  Njarottu Colony in Kalayakode was arrested for causing the death of his friend Ashokan, 35, of Varambitta Veettil in Kalayakode. Ashokan’s death was completely in the dark until his friend’s arrest on Wednesday. 

Manikandan

The incident happened on the night of April 17, when three friends - Manikandan, Ashokan and Sahadevan- decided to meet for a drinking bout at a vacant house at Ollal. Manikandan paid for a half-a-litre bottle of alcohol.

Halfway through the booze party Manikandan and Sahadevan left for buying food, leaving Ashokan alone. When they returned with food Ashokan had left the place with the alcohol bottle. According to Paravoor police, Sahadevan left for home while Manikandan went searching for Ashokan.

Manikandan came to know from a friend Ashokan had walked towards the railway track and finally met him near Paravoor overbridge at 7 pm. They started fighting over the bottle. During the fight, Ashokan was pushed under a speeding train. He died on the spot, and Manikandan fled the scene. “He narrated the whole incident to his friend Shibu,” said Paravoor CI, Ajith Kumar. The case was solved after Shibu revealed the details of the crime during interrogation.

Accused remanded
Paravoor police investigated the case following a complaint by Ashokan’s mother, Omana. Manikandan was charged for culpable homicide. He was produced before a court which remanded him in custody. Police recorded the statements of Manikandan’s friends before the magistrate.  Sub-inspectors, including N K Prashanth, Bipin Prakash, Madhu, Satheeshan, Anil Kumar, ASI Raju, civil police officers such as Shafi, Biju, Liju were part of the investigation team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kollam crime murder alcohol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp