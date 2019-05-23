Home States Kerala

No respite to MLA Anwar: Order to demolish check dam

The High Court on Wednesday held that the check dam co-owned by LDF MLA P V Anwar in Cheenkannippalli region of Kakkadampoyil hills, Nilambur, should be demolished before May 30.

Published: 23rd May 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday held that the check dam co-owned by LDF MLA P V Anwar in Cheenkannippalli region of Kakkadampoyil hills, Nilambur, should be demolished before May 30. An expert committee had suggested demolishing the dam before the onset of monsoon as the area falls under medium hazard zone and four landslips and soil erosion had occurred there during the last monsoon.

The court issued the order on a petition filed CK Abdul Latheef, father in law of the MLA, challenging the decision to demolish the dam.

Issuing a warning to the MLA for delaying the demolition of the dam, the court told him not to force it to initiate action. “The deluge has taught us a hard lesson. We should not create another disaster,” the court said. When the petition came up for hearing, the state government informed that the parties have cut open the central portion of the check dam allowing water in the reservoir to flow downstream.

The vent has a bottom width of one metre and a top width of around six metres and an average height of 10 metres. As of now, the situation seems to be safe as almost all the water has flowed downstream. 

However, in the event of heavy rain and subsequent huge flow from the hill area, the present opening will not be sufficient to ensure smooth flow.

Hence it is advisable to further widen the opening to enable the flood water to take the natural course without being stored in the reservoir, informed the government. The court observed that the order to demolish the dam should be implemented forthwith.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court P V Anwar LDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp