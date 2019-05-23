Home States Kerala

Surgery goof-up in Malappuram hospital: Doctor punished, inquiry ordered

An inquiry by Principal Secretary (Health) Rajan Khobragade has also been ordered.

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A doctor at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, in Malappuram, was suspended on Wednesday after he performed hernia surgery on a seven-year-old boy admitted for removal of growth inside his nose. Health Minister K K Shylaja, whose office intervened in the matter, said the hospital principal has been asked to provide expert treatment to the boy free of cost.

An inquiry by Principal Secretary (Health) Rajan Khobragade has also been ordered. The hospital said the goof-up occurred because of similar names. The boy who underwent surgery is Muhammed Danish from Karuvarakundu. Dhanush from Mannarkkad was the one admitted for hernia operation. Shylaja said: “Playing with the lives of patients won’t be tolerated.

Those who’re behind this incident will have to face disciplinary action. It’ll be ensured that such mistakes aren’t repeated in future. “Dr A Suresh Kumar, consultant, general surgery, has been put under suspension on the basis of a report from the Director of Health Services. The boy’s condition is stable and there’s nothing to worry.”

Suo motu cognizancein surgery goof-up

Intervening in the incident, State Human Rights Commission member K Mohankumar said it had taken a suomotu cognizance in the incident and observed that prima facie there is dereliction from the part of doctors and other staff who were at the operation theatre. In an interim order, the commission, while directing the Director of Medical Education to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within two weeks, also instructed the medical college superintendent to give statements of doctors and other medical staffs who had performed the surgery on the boy.

