Home States Kerala

Twin suicide: Are there any charges against Canara bank, asks Kerala HC

When the petition came up for hearing, the court asked whether the manager of the bank is an accused in the case.

Published: 23rd May 2019 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Lekha and her daughter Vaishnavi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the investigation team to inform whether there is any imputation against the Canara Bank or its officer in a case related to the suicide of a woman and her daughter in Neyyattinkara on May 14. Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive on a petition filed by Chandran, husband of deceased Lekha, seeking to quash the recovery proceedings initiated by the Canara Bank for non-payment of home loan. 

The court suo motu impleaded the Circle Inspector, Vellarada, the investigation officer in the case, and directed to file a statement regarding whether the property, where the suicide happened, can be recovered by the bank as it is a crime scene now. 

When the petition came up for hearing, the court asked whether the manager of the bank is an accused in the case. The prosecution replied that he was not an accused and the police arrested the husband of the deceased and other relatives based on the suicide note.

The relatives initially said the Canara Bank’s move to attach their house for failing to repay a housing loan drove the two to kill themselves but the police found a suicide note which squarely blamed family members for the death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Canara Bank suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp