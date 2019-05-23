Twin suicide: Are there any charges against Canara bank, asks Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the investigation team to inform whether there is any imputation against the Canara Bank or its officer in a case related to the suicide of a woman and her daughter in Neyyattinkara on May 14. Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive on a petition filed by Chandran, husband of deceased Lekha, seeking to quash the recovery proceedings initiated by the Canara Bank for non-payment of home loan.

The court suo motu impleaded the Circle Inspector, Vellarada, the investigation officer in the case, and directed to file a statement regarding whether the property, where the suicide happened, can be recovered by the bank as it is a crime scene now.

When the petition came up for hearing, the court asked whether the manager of the bank is an accused in the case. The prosecution replied that he was not an accused and the police arrested the husband of the deceased and other relatives based on the suicide note.

The relatives initially said the Canara Bank’s move to attach their house for failing to repay a housing loan drove the two to kill themselves but the police found a suicide note which squarely blamed family members for the death.