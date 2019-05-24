Home States Kerala

Ariff’s victory proves a face-saver to ruling LDF

However, Ariff gained a margin of 16,800 votes from Cherthala and 4,200 votes from Kayamkulam, which helped him emerge victorious.
 

Published: 24th May 2019 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

A voter taking a selfie with A M Ariff, CPM Alappuzha LS candidate, at Cherthala

A voter taking a selfie with A M Ariff, CPM Alappuzha LS candidate, at Cherthala. ( Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The victory of A M Ariff, the sitting MLA of Aroor from Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, has provided a respite to the ruling front LDF in the state. Out of the 20 seats, only Alappuzha stood behind the LDF from the beginning of counting. 

In the first round, Ariff’s margin was 65 votes. Later, the margin changed in favour of Shanimol Usman of the UDF. However, until the counting of around 12 per cent of votes, Shanimol’s margin increased, giving a feel of victory for the UDF. But the situation started to change with the counting of the third round, when the margin of Ariff started to increase giving a glimmer of hope to the LDF camp.
Later, the margin increased narrowly in each round and it reached above five digits after half the votes were counted. Uncertainty again loomed large over the counting of the final 20 per cent votes. His margin came down from 15,000 to below 10,000 and at times, LDF activists lost hope. 

ALSO READ | Sabarimala fails to help 'lotus' bloom in Kerala​

BJP candidate K S Radhakrishnan’s super performance led to the defeat of Shanimol. He bagged 1,86,000 votes and in the 2014 election NDA candidate A V Thamarakshan had bagged 43,051 votes. Political observers said the Sabarimala issue helped the BJP to increase its vote share. The majority of votes garnered by the BJP were the votes of the UDF candidate. The support to Ariff from Cherthala and Kayamkulam Assembly constituencies helped him win the contest. In five other Assembly constituencies, Shanimol had the lead. In the 2016 election, only Harippad supported the UDF. 

Aroor, the home constituency of Ariff, which he had won by a margin of more than 38,000 votes in the 2016 Assembly election, abandoned him. Shanimol got a margin of 650 votes from the segment. However, Ariff gained a margin of 16,800 votes from Cherthala and 4,200 votes from Kayamkulam, which helped him emerge victorious.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A M Ariff Aroor Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency 2019 Lok Sabha polls LDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp