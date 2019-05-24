Home States Kerala

CPM, CPI national party status at stake

Published: 24th May 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 2019 LS poll results have also put the national party status of the CPM and the CPI at stake. 
The Communist parties suffered the worst-ever defeat in the 2019 LS polls. The CPM bagged only three seats, one in Kerala and two in Tamil Nadu. The CPI won from two seats in Tamil Nadu. 

As per the Election Commission’s criteria, to be a national party, the party should contest from four states and poll at least 6 per cent votes or get two per cent of the total seats in the Lok Sabha from three states. National party status is also accorded if a party is recognised as a state party in at least four states.
In 2014, the CPM had won five seats in Kerala, two each in West Bengal and Tripura. The CPI won one seat in Kerala. In 2009, the CPM won 16 seats in total and the CPI four seats. 

