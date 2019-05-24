Home States Kerala

Customs official held in Kerala for role in smuggling of gold

The DRI had also arrested an accountant of a gold shop and the two were remanded to judicial custody.

Published: 24th May 2019 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on Friday arrested a customs official in Kerala over his alleged role in facilitating smuggling of gold.

The DRI arrested Customs Superintendent V. Radhakrishnan after establishing that the maximum smuggling of gold took place when his team of officials was on duty at Trivandrum International Airport.

The DRI also arrested an accountant of a gold shop here and the two were remanded to judicial custody.

For the past six months, the DRI was keeping a close tab on the airport and earlier this month, two people who arrived from Oman were nabbed for carrying 25 kg gold worth Rs 8 crore.

Following the arrest of the two persons, the DRI team learnt about the involvement of a lawyer couple.

While the husband continues to be on the run, the DRI picked up his wife and on questioning identified the other people involved in the racket which included the customs official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Kerala crime Kerala gold Kerala gold smuggling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp