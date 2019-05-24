NOTA votes dip by one lakh

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Votes under NOTA (None of the Above) option saw a considerable dip in this year’s General elections than the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

While 2,10,563 NOTA votes were cast in 2014, it reduced to 1,02,460 votes this year, a difference of 1,08,103 votes.

In this election, Alathur had the highest number of NOTA votes at 7,722, followed by Chalakkudy at 7,578 and Kottayam at 7,191. Wayanad had the lowest number of NOTA votes at 2,155.

At no constituency did NOTA votes exceed the winning margin this year. The only constituency where NOTA votes came close to the victory margin was in Alappuzha, where the LDF and UDF were in a neck and neck fight. Here, 6,057 NOTA votes were polled, while the victory margin of LDF’s A M Ariff was 9,069 votes.

In 2014, most NOTA votes were cast in Malappuram at 21,829, followed by Alathur at 21,417 and Pathanamthitta at 16,538.

NOTA votes had also played a decisive role in the Kannur and Vadakara constituencies in 2014, as they exceeded the winning margin in the two seats.