Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: BJP sows, UDF reaps it rich

BJP’s agitation against the government’s stand kept the state on the boil for the entire Sabarimala season.

Published: 24th May 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though it was the BJP that launched a strong agitation against the government’s stand on women’s entry at Sabarimala temple, it was the UDF that reaped the benefit. The BJP had launched a state-wide agitation, observing a series of hartals, protesting against the government’s stand of facilitating the entry of young women to the hill shrine with police protection. 
Around 40,000 party workers were arrested in connection with the agitation which kept the state on the boil for the entire Sabarimala season from October 16, 2018, to January 15, 2019. Meanwhile, though the Congress workers did not try to stop young women from entering the temple, the party leadership in the state had declared it will stand with the devotees. 

Former Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan and Congress candidate in Kannur constituency K Sudhakaran led the Congress protest by holding a dharna at Nilakkal near Sabarimala. 
Congress leaders, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, held a dharna at Pampa violating prohibitory orders. The party had engaged senior lawyer and prominent leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi to argue the case in the Supreme Court. Though Congress president Rahul Gandhi had openly declared he was in favour of women’s entry at Sabarimala as it is an issue of gender equality, the party leaders in the state were able to convince him about the sentiments of devotees. Rahul later said the party in Kerala was free to take its own stand in the issue.

“The poll verdict has served as a strong warning to the CPM. While a section of the devotees supported BJP, helping it increase its vote share, neutral voters favoured UDF. Many CPM supporters have voted for the Congress to register their protest. We hope the CPM will learn a lesson from this defeat,” said Hindu Aikya Vedi state president K P Sasikala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LDF BJP Sabarimala temple 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp