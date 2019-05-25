BJP didn’t want to trade Sabarimala for votes: PS Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai on Friday demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to tender resignation on moral grounds in the wake of LDF’s poll debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.



“LDF trailed behind its opponents in 75 Assembly constituencies in the state. Two MLAs who contested in the Lok Sabha elections, Veena George and A Pradeep Kumar, could not secure a win in the Assembly segments they represent. They, too, should resign,” Pillai said.

Admitting BJP could not rise up to its expectations in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, Pillai said a meeting to analyse the reasons for this will be held after the new government takes charge at the Centre. He said allegations of cross-voting would also be examined.

On whether BJP lost the ‘Sabarimala effect’ in the state, which in turn favoured the UDF, Pillai said, “Sabarimala is our soul. We never wanted to trade it for electoral gains. BJP was the first to take to the streets to protect devotees’ interests.”



On whether he would resign following NDA’s poor performance in the state, Pillai said, “This argument has no relevance. Our vote share saw a 56 per cent increase than the 2014 elections.” He said the NDA will make the upcoming Assembly bypolls an all-out fight.



Pillai also alleged the Congress resorted to communal politics in this elections.