Majority of poll promises delivered: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF Government, which enters its fourth year, has fulfilled a majority of the poll promises, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.



“The third anniversary of the government comes when the state is engaged in post-flood reconstruction activities. Several projects executed during the past three years are a model to the country,” Pinarayi said in a statement issued in connection with the third anniversary of his government.



The three years were devoid of communal riots, law and order issues and police firing, he said. They were marked by peace and harmony. Non-conventional ways for resource mobilisation like the KIIFB were new and original ideas.

Several agencies rated the state as the top in the country in law and order, corruption eradication and healthcare. The Loka Kerala Sabha was formed to utilise the genius of non-resident Keralites for the development of the state and welfare of the people, said the statement.



Kerala made its presence felt at the London Stock Exchange. It helped to bring the New Kerala to the attention of the world. Kerala could survive the floods which caused damage worth Rs 31,000 crore. The state has devised an action plan to create a better Kerala, said the CM’s statement. The Haritha Keralam, Ardram, Life and general education missions were a success.

People united for renaissance values cutting cross the borders of caste and communal divides. The social security pension was hiked, the statement said. All the 35 poll promises of the LDF were delivered. Development projects were completed in a time-bound manner. They include Kochi Metro, Kannur airport, hill highway, coastal highway, GAIL pipeline, LNG terminal, water metro, national waterway and Vizhinjam Port.