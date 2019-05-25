Home States Kerala

Sabarimala factor led to defeat of CPM, admits Pinarayi Vijayan

Amid rumblings of dissent within following its debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, the CPM on Friday admitted that the Sabarimala factor played a major role in its drubbing.

Published: 25th May 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid rumblings of dissent within following its debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, the CPM on Friday admitted that the Sabarimala factor played a major role in its drubbing. Observing that there was an erosion of its traditional vote base, the party decided to probe the reasons that led to the defeat. In a statement issued after the party state secretariat meeting on Friday, the CPM said, “Statistics show that right-wing forces were successful in misleading a section of the faithful.” The statement, however, didn’t mention the word ‘Sabarimala’.

While the admission indicated a rethink within the party as its leaders had repeatedly assured during electioneering that the Sabarimala issue will not have any impact on the election outcome, it comes at a time when the CPM leadership is facing severe criticism and calls for introspection after the party-led LDF won only one of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.

The party leadership felt that minority consolidation in favour of the UDF was not the only reason for the defeat. “Not only the minorities, a section of women and upper-class Hindus also voted against the Left. That’s why there was a substantial decrease in CPM’s vote share,” pointed out a senior Left leader.

The party observed that even in constituencies where minorities don’t have a strong presence, the party suffered a setback.

The state secretariat termed the electoral defeat a temporary setback and asserted that the party would look into all aspects that led to the defeat -- from state committee to booth committees - and take necessary corrective steps, so as to win back people’s confidence.

During the election campaign, the LDF approached the people with an aim of defeating the BJP, forming a secular government at the Centre and increasing the Left presence in Parliament, the statement said. The Left was able to campaign and convince the people about the dangers of the Narendra Modi government coming back to the office, it said. However, various sections of society voted for the UDF under the impression that only the Congress can form a secular government at the Centre, it said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp