Security beefed up on Kerala coast after alert on IS intrusion via sea

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Security has been enhanced in the coastal areas of the state on the basis of reports that suspected IS terrorists from Sri Lanka have set sail for Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands.



The alert regarding the intrusion of the IS operatives was issued by Coastal Security ADGP Tomin J Thachankary on the basis of intelligence inputs.

Coastal police station SHOs and intelligence wing heads have been asked to strengthen coastal beat and boat patrol.