Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi mocking people of Kerala: Mullappally 

Mullappally reminded the Chief Minister his earlier statement that the election results would also be a referendum on the state government’s performance.

Published: 26th May 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Mullapally Ramachandran

KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: By stating that he won’t change his style of functioning, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has mocked the people of the state and his words reveal his feudal mindset, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said here on Saturday. 

If any person deserves an international award for arrogance, it is the Chief Minister, Mullappally said. The Chief Minister had once ordered mediapersons to ‘get out’. Now people of the state have given him the same marching orders in the election. In the wake of the LDF’s electoral rout, Pinarayi should demit office and there is no better day to do it than the LDF government’s third anniversary which falls on Saturday, he said.

Mullappally urged the Chief Minister to be realistic and assess the election results in a factual manner. “Pinarayi says Sabarimala issue had no impact. But the fact is, it went hugely in our favour. Voters backed the stance of UDF on the Sabarimala issue as they realised both LDF and BJP were merely trying to reap political benefit out of it,” he added. 

The Congress state chief blamed Pinarayi and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for torpedoing attempts to forge a grand alliance of secular-democratic forces in the run-up to the polls. “The Chief Minister and Kodiyeri insulted Rahul Gandhi when he chose to contest from Wayanad. But the Congress chief showed political dignity and did not attack the CPM. Rahul was careful not to undermine the coming together of secular forces to unitedly take on the BJP, he added. 

Mullappally reminded the Chief Minister his earlier statement that the election results would also be a referendum on the state government’s performance.

 “If the Chief Minister has any element of sincerity, he should take moral responsibility and quit his post in the wake of the electoral drubbing,” he demanded. 

The Congress chief also trained his guns on the NDA saying as many as 13 candidates of the saffron alliance had lost their election deposits. BJP’s K Surendran, who the NDA believed would win, came third in Pathanamthitta, he added.

“This shows the soil of Kerala is not conducive for the growth of BJP,” added Mullappally.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mullappally Ramachandran Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp