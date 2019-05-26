Home States Kerala

Kerala Assembly set to convene tomorrow

Main Opposition UDF is expected to put the govt on the mat following the LDF’s poll fiasco

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 15th session of the 14th assembly will commence from Monday, and last till 5 July. The assembly session is expected to witness noisy scenes following UDF’s thumping victory reducing the LDF to a single seat. The Chief Minister and the Left front will be in for a lot of explanation in the house on the nature of defeat. 

It is bound to be a politically stormy session with the UDF expected to counter the Chief Minister with a renewed vigour as is evident from the statements of the Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. 

The UDF will also try to portray this defeat as a loss of political mandate for the Chief Minister and has already called for his resignation on moral grounds. The Congress and the UDF in its preliminary studies found a strong minority consolidation and an equally strong majority consolidation in its favour for different reasons.

It has all along been raising the issue of Sabarimala. The alleged arrogance of the Chief Minister in implementing the Supreme court order and forcibly entering the two young women into the hill shrine will be unyieldingly raised in the house. 

The candidature of P Jayarajan and the alleged murder politics associated with him alongwith the murders of Sharath Lal, Kripesh and Shohaib have brought back the narrative of murder politics to the centre stage. This is expected to reverberate in the House.

Tributes to K M Mani
The House will commence after paying tributes to K M Mani, the senior leader of the UDF and chairman of the Kerala Congress (Mani), a sitting member of the house, who passed away after a brief illness on 9th April. There will be discussions and voting on demand for grants in the budget for the financial year 2019-20.  The assembly will have a break from May 30 to June 9.  

The house will commence business again from June 10 and government business and private members bill will be taken up. Supplementary financial statement in the budget for the financial year 2019-20 will be laid on the floor of the house.

Appropriation bill in regards to the budget for the financial year 2019-20 will be presented and Appropriation bill in respect of the Supplementary demands for grants in the budget for the financial year 2019-20 will be presented.

