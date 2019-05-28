ISIS threat in Kerala coast: DGP calls high-powered meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the backdrop of intelligence inputs of IS presence at the coastal areas of the state, DGP Loknath Behera convened a high-level meeting of top officers of various security agencies.



The meeting reviewed safety measures taken by the police and security agencies so far on this front. The state police have entrusted IG G Lakshman as the state level coordinator to coordinate the activities to counter possible IS threat. The DGP has also convened a separate meeting with the top officers of Indian Coast Guard pertaining to the threat.

The Coast Guard has promised all assistance to the state, the DGP said in the statement. Behera has also instructed all Range IGs, district police chiefs and coastal police station head to take precautionary steps in the wake of the threat. Police sought cooperation from people in the coastal area to inform them of the presence of strangers.