Home States Kerala

Kerala Assembly pays rich tributes to late KM Mani

Kerala Congress supremo K M Mani who passed away last month was an unparalleled leader, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 28th May 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

KM_Mani

Late KM Mani ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Congress supremo K M Mani who passed away last month was an unparalleled leader, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. On the first day of its monsoon session, the Assembly paid glowing tributes to the leader, who had served more than five decades as a legislator. In his obit reference, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan termed Mani’s absence an irreparable loss.

“He used to present issues after in-depth studies. He always maintained a youngster’s mind and was eager to learn,” the Speaker said. 

Mani played a crucial role in changing the course of Kerala’s coalition politics, he added. Pinarayi said Mani holds a rare position in the Parliamentary history. He was a model for both young and senior legislators and his punctuality in the House should be followed by MLAs. His walkout speeches should be a model for legislators. Kerala has not seen such a great leader of coalition politics, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. With a long 54 years as MLA, Mani had done a lot for the farmers. It was he who had introduced the agriculture labour pension.

IUML leader M K Muneer recalled how Mani always maintained a soft corner for the downtrodden. Referring to the cochlear implant scheme that helped about 600 families, he said Mani was always willing to keep budgetary allocation for charity initiatives. It was Mani who first stressed on the need to have proper Centre-state relations, recalled KC(M) leader P J Joseph.  

BJP legislator O Rajagopal remembered Mani as a tactician who could overcome roadblocks when it comes to implementing new schemes. P C George, a known critic of Mani, urged the government to come up with a suitable memorial for Mani through the Parliamentary study centre in the Kerala Assembly.

Restore Karunya scheme, UDF urges govt
T’Puram: A unified opposition urged the government to restore the Karunya Benevolent fund scheme, which is a brainchild of K M Mani, as a tribute to the late leader. The leaders underscored the need to bring back the Karunya scheme in its original form. Irrespective of political affiliations, leaders in the opposition bench including opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, IUML’s M K Muneer, KC(M)’s P J Joseph, KC(J)’s Anoop Jacob, BJP’s O Rajagopal and lone independent in the House P C George stressed on the need to maintain the scheme. “Restoring the Karunya scheme would be the biggest tribute for K M Mani,” said Chennithala while others too raised the same demand. KC(B)’s Ganesh Kumar also pointed at how the scheme has been a major help to the patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KM Mani Kerala assembly Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp