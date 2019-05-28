Kerala cadre IAS Amitabh Kant tipped to become PM’s Principal Secretary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amitabh Kant, a 1980 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre, is tipped to become the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is presently the CEO of NITI Aayog.

Kant started his carrier as sub-collector of Thalassery and later served as the Kozhikode district collector. He was instrumental in promoting Kerala as ‘God’s Own Country’ while serving as the state tourism secretary.

He was also the brain behind the ‘Incredible India’ campaign as the Government of India tourism secretary. Kant is the person behind the Skill Development programme, one of the key initiatives by the Prime Minister to provide training and jobs to youths across the country.

Once posted, Kant will be the second officer in the PM’s team from Kerala cadre after Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor.