Home States Kerala

Congress to form committee to study social media post of Abdullakutty

There was scathing criticism in the KPCC executive against Abdullakutty with leaders coming out against his post.

Published: 29th May 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

AP Abdullakutty. (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has said his opinion is to take action against Congress leader AP Abdullakutty for his social media post praising the work of Narendra Modi. He was speaking to mediapersons at the KPCC headquarters.

Mullappally said the Kannur DCC has already submitted a complaint against the Facebook post of Abdullakutty. The state Congress chief said the party will constitute a committee to study the social media post made by Abdullakutty.

There was scathing criticism in the KPCC executive against Abdullakutty with leaders coming out against his post. They said the statement of Abdullakutty equating the work carried out by Narendra Modi to that of Mahatma Gandhi can never be accepted.

A senior leader told Express, “Those who had brought Abdullakutty to the Congress have to explain as to why this party-hopping leader was brought to the party. He should not have made such a statement and the party should take stringent action against him. Abdullakutty should never speak about Mahatma Gandhi and this statement or post on social media shows he has an RSS mind.”

Rajmohan Unnithan, who won from Kasaragod, said, “Abdullakutty is waiting for a better opportunity and he has never been consistent in his loyalty to the party.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KPCC AP Abdullakutty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp