Congress to form committee to study social media post of Abdullakutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has said his opinion is to take action against Congress leader AP Abdullakutty for his social media post praising the work of Narendra Modi. He was speaking to mediapersons at the KPCC headquarters.

Mullappally said the Kannur DCC has already submitted a complaint against the Facebook post of Abdullakutty. The state Congress chief said the party will constitute a committee to study the social media post made by Abdullakutty.

There was scathing criticism in the KPCC executive against Abdullakutty with leaders coming out against his post. They said the statement of Abdullakutty equating the work carried out by Narendra Modi to that of Mahatma Gandhi can never be accepted.

A senior leader told Express, “Those who had brought Abdullakutty to the Congress have to explain as to why this party-hopping leader was brought to the party. He should not have made such a statement and the party should take stringent action against him. Abdullakutty should never speak about Mahatma Gandhi and this statement or post on social media shows he has an RSS mind.”

Rajmohan Unnithan, who won from Kasaragod, said, “Abdullakutty is waiting for a better opportunity and he has never been consistent in his loyalty to the party.”