Suspended police officer in Kevin’s case reinstated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M S Shibu, the Station House Officer, who was under suspension pertaining to the Kevin murder case, has been reinstated. Shibu, who was undergoing internal inquiry, was reportedly given a clean chit by Kochi range IG Vijay Sakhare.

Shibu was also served a dismissal notice earlier. However, Kottayam SP Harisankar said Shibu should not be reinstated in any of the police stations in Kottayam district.

Harisankar confirmed he received an order from the IG for reinstating Shibu into service. Harisankar said the details of Shibu’s punishment, which will be department-level action, are likely to be followed.

It was on February 15 that Sakhare issued a termination notice to Shibu, alleging serious lapses in handling the abduction and murder case of Kevin P Joseph on the basis of a report of department-level investigation inquiry conducted by DySP Vinod Pillai.

It is learnt Shibu could submit convincing reasons for the charges levelled against him in the investigation report. Shibu reportedly said there was no lapse on his part as he had given directions to the junior officers in the station before leaving his office on that fateful night.

Shibu was at the receiving end for not taking timely action in the case, even though Kevin’s relatives had filed a complaint at the Gandhi Nagar police station soon after the abduction.