Home States Kerala

Suspended police officer in Kevin’s case reinstated

Harisankar said the details of Shibu’s punishment, which will be department-level action, are likely to be followed.

Published: 29th May 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kevin P Joseph

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M S Shibu, the Station House Officer, who was under suspension pertaining to the Kevin murder case, has been reinstated. Shibu, who was undergoing internal inquiry, was reportedly given a clean chit by Kochi range IG Vijay Sakhare.

Shibu was also served a dismissal notice earlier. However, Kottayam SP Harisankar said Shibu should not be reinstated in any of the police stations in Kottayam district.

Harisankar confirmed he received an order from the IG for reinstating Shibu into service.  Harisankar said the details of Shibu’s punishment, which will be department-level action, are likely to be followed.

It was on February 15 that Sakhare issued a termination notice to Shibu, alleging serious lapses in handling the abduction and murder case of Kevin P Joseph on the basis of a report of department-level investigation inquiry conducted by DySP Vinod Pillai.

It is learnt Shibu could submit convincing reasons for the charges levelled against him in the investigation report. Shibu reportedly said there was no lapse on his part as he had given directions to the junior officers in the station before leaving his office on that fateful night. 

Shibu was at the receiving end for not taking timely action in the case, even though Kevin’s relatives had filed a complaint at the Gandhi Nagar police station soon after the abduction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kevin murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp