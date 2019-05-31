No plans to join BJP: AP Abdullakutty

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Denying reports that he is moving towards the BJP, Congress leader AP Abdullakutty hit back at former KPCC president V M Sudheeran for his remarks against him and the editorial published in Congress mouthpiece Veekshanam, against his Facebook post comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mahatma Gandhi.

Abullakutty said he didn’t even think about joining BJP. Abdullakutty was speaking to reporters here on Thursday. “I haven’t held discussions with any of the leaders of BJP. Now, Veekshanam has written an editorial demanding my dismissal from the party. Veekshanam is passing its judgment on me,” he said. Abdullakutty came down heavily on Sudheeran for criticising the Facebook post.

“Everybody knows who Sudheeran is. He is the man who destroyed the Oommen Chandy government. He has no right to teach me party loyalty,” said Abdullakutty. Sudheeran’s hatred towards me started some 10 years ago. He is an anti-development leader. That’s why he detests me as I always stood for development,” he said.

“I don’t want to take lessons in ideology from a person who speaks about bio fertiliser after dying his hair and moustache in half a bucket of water mixed with colour. His idealism is a facade,” said Abdullakutty.



Sudheeran had told reporters on Wednesday the Congress should have been careful while dealing with Abdullakutty and the party had failed to understand his true colours. He had said there was every chance that the former CPM leader would desert the Congress.