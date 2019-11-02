Home States Kerala

NHRC to take action if Agali encounter is found to be fake

Jusitce Dattu told reporters here on Friday that the state government is expected to submit a report to the NHRC whenever deaths under such circumstances occur.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will take action if it is found that the recent  Maoist encounter deaths at Agali in Palakkad were staged by the police, commission chairperson Justice (Retd) H L Dattu has said.Justice Dattu told reporters here on Friday that the state government is expected to submit a report to the NHRC whenever deaths under such circumstances occur. “The moment we get the report, we will investigate it. If it is a fake encounter, appropriate steps, to provide compensation (to the victims’ families) and action against officials who took law into their own hands, will be taken,” he told reporters.

Walayar case 
Asked about the 2017 Walayar case relating to the sexual exploitation and mysterious death of two minor Dalit siblings and the recent acquittal of all accused in the case, Justice Dattu said the commission has not received any representation on the matter. The commission does not take up matters which are under the judiciary’s purview. The family of the victims could approach the higher court. The investigating agency could also decide on going in for appeal against the lower court verdict, he said. Commission member Justice (Retd) Prafulla Chandra Pant, who was also present, said if a CBI inquiry into the case is needed, the state government can take the appropriate decision. 

SHRC to address church row
The commission conducted an open hearing on Thursday and Friday in which a number of pre-listed cases, mostly relating ot actrocities against SC/ST people, were considered. Of the few cases taken up by the full commission, only one was of a very ‘serious nature’, Justice Dattu said. It was regarding a complaint by the Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church on difficulties faced by them in burying the dead due to the ongoing dispute with the Orthodox faction regarding church ownership. “We have directed the SHRC to look into the matter as immediate orders need to be passed in some cases. The SHRC will consider the individual petitions without violating the apex court’s  order,” Justice Pant said.

Kochi mishap: Kin of 5 students to get F4 L
The families of five schoolchildren from Ernakulam, who died after a tree on the roadside fell on their school bus, will be given an ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh each by the government, thanks to  the NHRC’s intervention.  In a case relating to physical torture of a Class I student by a teacher, the commission recommended a monetary relief of C25,000. Two other cases were closed after recommendation of monetary relief of C50,000 each was accepted by the state government.

Human rights track record: Praise for Kerala 
The NHRC has lauded the track record of the state on the human rights front. “We are satisfied that there is no serious human rights violations in Kerala,” NHRC chairman Justice (Retd) H L Dattu said. He said that a couple of cases, in which human rights violations were detected, were concerned with tribal resettlement issues. The NGOs in the state have also not reported any such violations. 

