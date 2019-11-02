Two CPM members in Kerala held under UAPA charges for allegedly supporting Maoists

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two CPM branch committee members were arrested by the police here on Saturday. Kannur University students Alan Suhaib (19) and Taha Fazal, who study law and journalism respectively, were allegedly slapped with UAPA for supporting Maoists.

According to the police, Maoist pamphlets and banners have been seized from both when they raided their houses in the wee hours of Saturday. But the relatives of both the accused dismissed the police allegations.

Meanwhile, CPM district secretary P Mohanan had flayed the UAPA charges on the accused. Both Alan and Taha are from traditional CPM families. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in Kozhikode on Saturday and the relatives are trying to meet him directly.