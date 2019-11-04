Home States Kerala

CPI(ML) Red Star demands release of Shuhaib, Fasal

That is why even when CPI, the second biggest ally of the ruling LDF government, condemned the act, the Kerala unit of the BJP has come out in support of the Pinarayi government in the incident. 

CPM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) Red Star state committee has demanded the government to take immediate steps to release Alan Shuhaib and Thaha Fazal, who have been remanded under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). 

In a statement issued on Sunday, CPI (ML) Red Star state secretary M K Dasan said, “The statements made by CPM leaders blaming lapses by cops are utter nonsense. Police cannot impose UAPA without the Home Department’s knowledge. The Pinarayi government has taken the same path as that of the Modi government in all basic policies. 

The Modi government is altering the armed forces across the country on the basis of pro-fascist policies. It is as part of this, intellectuals and activists who oppose government policies are targeted and jailed using acts, including UAPA by the Modi government.

Fake encounter killings are a continuation of this. Pinarayi-led LDF government is making it easy for them.” “The actions and policies of Pinarayi government are anti-democratic and a violation of human rights. There is dissatisfaction and irritation even among the CPM sympathisers against this. The arrest of SFI-DYFI activists under UAPA is an attempt to scare them. All UAPA cases registered in Kerala should be withdrawn. Thunderbolt- the murder squad - should be dissolved,” the statement said.

