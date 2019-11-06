Refrain from celebrations, protests ahead of Ayodhya, Sabarimala verdicts: Sangh Parivar

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With just 10 days to go for the beginning of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the Sangh Parivar organisations that spearheaded the massive agitation against entry of young women to the hill shrine, are anxiously waiting for the Supreme Court verdict on the issue. As the Supreme Court Benches, led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, are expected to deliver the verdict on Ayodhya dispute and Sabarimala issue in the next 10 days, the Sangh Parivar organisations have issued a directive to the rank and file to exercise restraint and refrain from organising celebrations or protests.

Meanwhile, the Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), an umbrella body of various Hindu organisations, has conducted conventions at the grassroots-level to coordinate the Sabarimala agitation considering the combative stance of the government in this regard.“We have decided to wait for the verdict of the Supreme Court. We hope the SC Bench will order to maintain status quo at Sabarimala. However, the Karma Samithi has made arrangements at the ground level to counter any move by the state government to facilitate the entry of young women to the temple.

The state convention of the SKS, scheduled to be held in Kochi on November 8, has been postponed,” Sabarimala Karma Samithi general convenor S J R Kumar told TNIE. “Though there are indications that the government may soften its stand on women entry, we don’t want to take chances. We will resist any move to facilitate women activists enter the hill shrine,” said an RSS worker, who had coordinated the stir last year.

Pravin Togadia’s Antar-rashtriya Hindu Parishad, which played an active role in the Sabarimala protest last year, has also decided to ensure the presence of their cadre at Sabarimala during the entire season. “Any attempt by the police to escort young women to the temple will be opposed,” said national secretary Pratheesh Viswanath.

‘Exploring legal options’

Sabarimala Karma Samithi is exploring legal options to quash the cases booked against the activists for participating in Sabarimala protests. “As many as 1,746 cases have been registered in connection with Sabarimala protests. More than 1,000 cases have been registered against me and Hindu Aikya Vedi president K P Sasikala at various police stations across the state. It is not humanly possible to report at all these police stations. So we have moved a petition before the High Court seeking to quash the cases,” said Kumar.