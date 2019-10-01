Home States Kerala

Ban on night traffic: CM-led team to meet Union ministers on Tuesday

KALPETTA:  An all-party delegation from the state, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will meet union ministers in New Delhi on Tuesday to seek the Centre’s intervention in allowing round-the-clock transportation through the Bandipur National Park stretch of NH 766.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will also discuss the matter with Pinarayi at Kerala House in New Delhi. Rahul has told UDF leaders that he will also visit Wayanad – where an indefinite hunger strike has been launched against the Karnataka government’s night traffic ban on the stretch – on October 3.

Meanwhile, the hunger strike by the NH-766 Transportation Protection Action Committee against the night traffic ban entered its sixth day on Monday. Five members of various youth organisations are fasting at Sultan Bathery here. The hill district witnessed a flurry of protests and demonstrations with many organisations and people from various walks of life taking out rallies from various parts of Wayanad and the bordering areas of Karnataka to the protest venue to express solidarity with the protesters. 

Farmers of Wayanad also took out a march to the Kerala-Karnataka border seeking a joint effort from people of Kerala and Karnataka to resolve the issue. Students under the aegis of various organisations are planning a mass rally at Sultan Bathery town in support of the protest. Students of colleges, schools and other educational institutions will take part.

