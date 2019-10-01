Home States Kerala

Realtors hover around Maradu

The majority of the apartments being offered are in Tripunithura, Aroor and Elamkulam.

Published: 01st October 2019 05:34 AM

By  Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The order to demolish four apartment buildings at Maradu has come as a big opportunity for real estate brokers in Kochi as they line up before the highrises offering their services to the hapless residents to find alternative accommodation.

“We have been visiting these flats for the last few months. As the demolition is confirmed now, most of us are offering our apartments to the residents. Though many have increased their rent rate following the situation, many of us are still offering our 3 BHK apartments with parking lot at a normal rate,” said Usman P, a broker.

The majority of the apartments being offered are in Tripunithura, Aroor and Elamkulam. “Most of our flats are in nearby areas with monthly rent between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000. As most of them are closer to the four apartment complexes, the residents can easily shift their belongings,” he added. 

However, the brokers have clarified that they are not using the opportunity to exploit the owners. “Though it is a business for us, most of the brokers do not intend to exploit the dilemma of the flat owners. We have been in this field for a long time and can understand what they are going through right now,” said Premji S Kumar, another realtor.

The tenants who have started shifting to new locations are finding it helpful. “Instead of visiting the online platforms for new flats, these brokers offer reliable locations. Some of them are even ready to take us to their apartments to finalise the deal,” said Abid K, a tenant. Apart from the realtors, mini-lorry drivers and head-load workers are also waiting for their turn in front of the apartments to offer their services. 

