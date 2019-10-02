Home States Kerala

Maradu flats: Crime Branch team continues searches at municipality office

The team has been conducting searches at Maradu municipal office since Monday.

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Residents packing their belongings with the help of headload workers | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special investigation team of Crime Branch probing the alleged illegal appropriation of government land and violation of Coastal Zone Regulation (CZR) norms by the builders of flat complexes in Maradu on Tuesday continued searches in Maradu municipality. According to sources, sleuths seized a few documents and recorded the statements of one of the complainants. 

The team has been conducting searches at Maradu municipal office since Monday.“Maradu municipal office, which was then a grama panchayat, had granted permit for the construction of the controversial flats. Both the searches and preliminary examination of documents are underway. We are also recording the statements of flat owners. A detailed examination of documents will be possible after the searches,” said a source.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the four waterfront apartments. The CB probe is based on three cases registered against the builders by Maradu and Panangadu police. The CB team is led by  SP V M Mohammed Rafeeq and comprises investigation officer DySP Jossy Cherian, ACP Biji George and six inspectors.

Earlier, the city police transferred the three FIRs registered against the builders of three apartments to the CB. Cases were registered against the builders of H2O Holy Faith, Alpha Serene and Jain Coral Cove based on the petition by two apartment owners.

TAGS
Maradu flats Coastal Zone Regulation
