Maradu residents left in dark over alternative housing

They allege municipality officials are least bothered about the urgency of the matter; they are yet to get any official word

A resident of Holy Faith H20 shifting his pet dog along with other belongings from the soon-to-be-demolished building | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amidst the promises given by the Maradu municipality to offer a revised list of alternative options for accommodation on Tuesday, the residents of the four apartment complexes are yet to receive any official communication.

We are yet to receive any information about the new apartments. Though we have requested official rehabilitation for 70 flat owners of Holy Faith H2O, the officials are least bothered about the urgency of the issue,” said Shamsudheen Karunagappally, president, Holy Faith H2O Residents’ Association.

However, officials have rejected claims of residents of applying for rehabilitation in huge numbers. “We are giving alternative arrangements as we get requests from the families. So far, we have received only 10 requests,” said Snehil Kumar Singh, Fort Kochi sub-collector, who has been given charge of the Maradu municipality secretary.

On the other hand, the residents who have found a temporary accommodation are finding it difficult to shift their belongings.

“It is quite hard to find out a reasonable accommodation in these circumstances. Forget a new room, even for packing our belongings, all of us are running up and down to procure necessary materials. The residents haven’t received any support from the government,” said Shobha Chandy, a resident.

Three contracting firms shortlisted for demolition

Kochi: Along with the eviction of flat owners, the officials are swiftly moving ahead with the Supreme Court order to complete the demolition in 138 days. As part of the schedule for controlled implosion, the officials have already shortlisted three firms for demolition. Edifice Engineering (Mumbai), Subramaniam Chemicals and Explosives Pvt Ltd (Coimbatore) and Vijay Steels and Explosives (Coimbatore) have been shortlisted for razing the apartments which, according to the Supreme Court, were built by violating CRZ norms.

However, the officials haven’t taken a final decision to award the work to these shortlisted companies. “Though their tender bids are fool-proof, we have to make an in-depth assessment of their experience in the field before awarding the work,” said a Maradu municipality official. Earlier, 15 demolishing firms had evinced interest in the tender in the beginning. As per the affidavit submitted by the Kerala government in the Apex Court, the demolition would be completed in 90 days.

Razing to the finish

The demolition will be completed in 90 days as per the affidavit submitted by the Kerala government. The debris will be removed in 30 days. 15 demolishing firms had evinced interest in the tender in the beginning.

