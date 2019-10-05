Home States Kerala

Kerala minister G Sudhakaran's 'Puthana' remarks on Congress candidate Shanimol Usman triggers row

According to Hindu mythology 'Puthana', who assumed the disguise of a beautiful young woman, had tried to breastfeed Krishna with poison when she was killed by the infant god.

Published: 05th October 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala PWD Minister G Sudhakaran

Kerala PWD Minister G Sudhakaran (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AROOR (KERALA): A Kerala minister has kicked up a row by describing Congress-led UDF candidate Shanimol Usman, who is trying her luck from the Aroor assembly constituency in the October 21 bypoll as "Puthana" (demoness).

According to Hindu mythology "Puthana", who assumed the disguise of a beautiful young woman, had tried to breastfeed Krishna with poison when she was killed by the infant god.

While the Congress-led UDF has demanded that a case be registered against PWD minister G Sudhakaran for "insulting womanhood" with his remarks, Usman and UDF workers observed a fast protest in Aroor on Saturday. The Mahila Morcha has sought an apology from the minister. Reacting to the comments, Shanimol said she was "deeply hurt".

Lashing out at the ruling CPM-led LDF, senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran said in the name of women's empowerment, the LDF government had used public money to raise a "woman's wall" through the length and breadth of the state during the height of the sabarimala agitation last year. He said that the remark was a "perverted reflection of the CPM's mean politics."

While addressing a meeting, Sudhakaran had reportedly said on Friday that using lies no "puthanas" can win the polls. After the issue snowballed into a controversy, the minister described her as his sister whom he had known for over 40 years and denied having insulted her.

A case had been registered against Shanimol Usman, for allegedly disrupting the construction work of Eramallur-Ezhupunna Road on September 27, but the complaint was filed two days later by the assistant executive engineer of the Public Works Department.

The Congress had alleged that filing of the case was "political vendetta" against the candidate. Shanimol had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls in April this year from Alappuzha.

She was the only candidate who was defeated with the opposition UDF winning 19 of the 20 seats. By-polls are being held in five assembly constituencies in Kerala as sitting MLAs had been elected to the lower house of Parliament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VM Sudheeran Shanimol Usman G Sudhakaran G Sudhakaran sexist Kerala minister sexist 2019 Kerala bypolls
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp