Home States Kerala

Maradu flats: Crime Branch searches builders’ offices in Kochi

The CB team is headed by  SP VM Mohammed Rafeeq and comprises investigation officer DySP Jossy Cherian and six inspectors.

Published: 06th October 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch, which is probing the alleged illegal appropriation of government land and violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms by the builders of the controversial flat complexes in Maradu, carried out searches at the offices of the three builders on Saturday.

The sleuths launched the operation simultaneously at the offices builders of H2O Holy Faith, Alpha Serene and Jain Coral Cove apartment complexes in the morning. According to the officers, the searches may continue till Sunday morning. Cases were registered against these builders based on the petition by two apartment owners.

“We have seized documents related to the apartment complexes concerned and other supporting documents. The searches are underway, hence we cannot divulge more details at this juncture,” said an investigating officer. 

Last month, the city police transferred the three FIRs registered against the builders of three apartments to the Crime Branch. 

The SIT began the investigation against the builders after conducting a three-day search at the Maradu Municipal office in which sleuths recovered several documents related to the three apartment complexes. The Survey Department too carried out a survey of apartments on Friday.  The CB team is expected to submit a report to the state government within three months. 

Earlier, ADGP Crimes Tomin J Thachankary had reviewed the progress of the investigation. The CB team is headed by  SP V M Mohammed Rafeeq and comprises investigation officer DySP Jossy Cherian and six inspectors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SIT Coastal Regulation Zone Maradu flats
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp