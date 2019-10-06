Maradu flats: Crime Branch searches builders’ offices in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch, which is probing the alleged illegal appropriation of government land and violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms by the builders of the controversial flat complexes in Maradu, carried out searches at the offices of the three builders on Saturday.

The sleuths launched the operation simultaneously at the offices builders of H2O Holy Faith, Alpha Serene and Jain Coral Cove apartment complexes in the morning. According to the officers, the searches may continue till Sunday morning. Cases were registered against these builders based on the petition by two apartment owners.

“We have seized documents related to the apartment complexes concerned and other supporting documents. The searches are underway, hence we cannot divulge more details at this juncture,” said an investigating officer.

Last month, the city police transferred the three FIRs registered against the builders of three apartments to the Crime Branch.

The SIT began the investigation against the builders after conducting a three-day search at the Maradu Municipal office in which sleuths recovered several documents related to the three apartment complexes. The Survey Department too carried out a survey of apartments on Friday. The CB team is expected to submit a report to the state government within three months.

Earlier, ADGP Crimes Tomin J Thachankary had reviewed the progress of the investigation. The CB team is headed by SP V M Mohammed Rafeeq and comprises investigation officer DySP Jossy Cherian and six inspectors.