Two companies to demolish flats in Maradu by January 9

The state government will entrust the task of demolishing the four apartment complexes in Maradu with two companies having expertise and set them January 9, 2020 as deadline.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government will entrust the task of demolishing the four apartment complexes in Maradu with two companies having expertise and set them January 9, 2020, as deadline.
“Though six have been shortlisted, an only two companies will be selected for carrying out the demolition,” Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who will oversee the demolition, told TNIE. 

“A six-member committee has been constituted to finalise the companies after holding discussions with each of them. The committee will prepare a report, which will be handed over to the government on Monday. The planning will take two months,” said Singh,

He said an agreement with the two selected companies will be signed on Thursday. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, which has carried out nearly 50 implosions in the country, is learnt to be currently on top of the list.

Singh said the whole demolition process will be over within six hours. “The residents living within 200 metres of the complexes will be asked to stay away during demolition. Dust will spread up to 50 metres, but implosion won’t affect adjacent buildings’ safety,” said Singh. He also said only one apartment will be demolished at a time. 

“Though the earlier plan was to demolish all four simultaneously, we’ve decided not to do it. Since the safety equipment has to be transported from one complex to another, it takes time,” Singh said.

“The controlled implosion will be carried without affecting the base structures of the buildings. The pilings won’t be affected either. A lot of safety aspects needs to be considered,” said the sub-collector.

Furthermore, the government will sign a third-party agreement with an insurance company to compensate in case damage occurs to properties/buildings adjacent to the complexes at the time of demolition.

