Culprits should be punished, says son of accused in Koodathayi serial killing case

KOCHI: A point in the postmortem report of Roy Thomas had triggered suspicion, said Renji, sister of Roy.

“Even if it takes years, the truth will emerge. We never suspected that our parents were murdered. We were of the view that they died of heart attack. However, a point in the postmortem report forced us to look into the past and this exposed the shocking truth of multiple murders. We tried to know the truth behind the deaths and we got it. Hence, we are least bothered about the result of forensic examinations and others,” she told media persons here on Saturday.

Renji addressed media persons along with Romo, son of Roy Thomas and Jollyamma Joseph, the prime accused in the case.

“Those who commit a crime should be punished. We will get the answers for all the questions once the Crime Branch completes the inquiry. I cannot afford to be weak as I have to provide mental support to my brother,” said Romo.

When asked whether more persons were involved in the crime along with Jolly, he added that the ongoing probe would expose all the facts.

Renji said that she and her brother Rojo struggled a lot to bring out the truth.

“A slew of allegations were levelled against us. Hence, I decided to respond to the media. One of the major allegations was this move was for grabbing the family property. This is baseless and the property of the parents always belongs to their children,” Renji said, adding that she did not want to name anyone in the incident.

“The first will was fake as there were no witnesses, date and stamp. While in the second one, all these were included and from this itself it is clear that it was fake,” Renji added.

Jolly broke down inside prison

Though Jolly, the prime accused in the Koodathayi case, showed no signs of fear while being arrested, the 47-year-old is said to have broken down once she entered the district jail.

According to sources inside district jail, Jolly was brought to prison around midnight after completing all the legal procedure in connection with the case.

“Even while being taken to Koyilandy General Hospital at around 9pm on Saturday, Jolly never showed a sign of remorse or guilt, though the other two accused covered their faces with a piece of cloth,” said a senior police officer.

According to a jail official, despite reaching late, Jolly didn’t sleep and kept on talking about her two sons.