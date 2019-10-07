Koodathayi mass murders: Jolly’s son suspects involvement of stepfather

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Romo Roy, elder son of the key accused in the serial murders of six members of a family at Koodathayi here, on Sunday said he suspects the involvement of his stepfather Shaju Sakariya in the case. He told reporters here that Shaju has been issuing contradictory statements on the issue.

“Whatever he has said about my mother and deceased father is absolute rubbish. He called my deceased father a drunkard. My brother and I had accompanied my father to various places and we never saw him going on a binge. Occasionally, he might have downed a peg or two, but he was never a drunkard. Shaju claimed he had never visited our house before my father’s death. Though not a frequent visitor, he called on our house several times,” he said.

Besides, he alleged my parents quarrelled with each other all the time. However, neither my brother nor myself ever saw my father and mother fighting, said Romo.

“As stepfather, Shaju hardly ever evinced interest in our activities. The only reason why I agreed to my mother’s second marriage is that I never wanted her to be alone in life,” said Romo, who is a student of Institute of Hotel Management, Shimla.

According to Romo, his stepfather had gone for a movie before the Crime Branch came to question Jolly. And this showed his attitude towards the family.

He also took away all his belongings from our house.

“I suspect his involvement in the case. The things he had taken from our house must be investigated. Even when his first wife died, his reaction was hardly serious, which I got to know from my mother,” he said.