Koodathayi mass murders: Prime accused got support of revenue officer for forgery

KOZHIKODE: In a major revelation in the Koodathayi serial killing case, Renji Thomas, sister of deceased Roy Thomas, said a Revenue Department officer helped Jollyamma, the prime accused in the case, to forge documents to grab their family property.

Speaking to media persons, Renji alleged that Joliyamma had close contacts with many people, including government officers, and they may have offered support for her activities.

“When she forged a will to claim the property, the witnesses who signed the documents were strangers although many relatives were available. But, revenue officers did not doubt it. It proves that she had influence in the office,” she said.

Renji also came up with revelations against Shaju, second husband of Jollyamma, and his father Sakaria.

“Shaju had been a regular visitor to Jollyamma’s house after the death of his wife Sily. On the other hand, Jollyamma had told family members of her wish to marry him. The behaviour of the duo was totally suspicious. I told my brother Rojo that Shaju and Jollyamma would marry within a year. And it turned out to be true,” she said.

“Jollyamma was not at all sad when Sily died. In fact, she was taking care of all things like an event manager even when all others were grief-stricken,” she added.

When Roy died, Jollyamma misled the family, saying he committed suicide due to financial crisis, which was false. First of all, Roy had 38.5 cents and a two-storey house worth crores.

Secondly, if Roy had financial issues, he would have sought the help of his brother Rojo or other family members. So, I felt something was wrong with Jollyamma, said Renji. “Hence, I shared my doubt with Rojo, following which Rojo lodged a police complaint,” she added.