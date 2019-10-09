Kid dies; Kerala hospital booked for medical negligence

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Police have filed a case against a hospital after parents of a three-year-old boy who died following a surgical procedure on Monday staged a protest alleging medical negligence. Kasaba police booked Comtrust Charitable Trust Eye Hospital on Tuesday. The boy, Anay, residing at Chelari in Malappuram was brought to the hospital at 9.30 am on Monday with an eye injury.

The doctors recommended surgery and he was taken into the surgery room. Soon, they rushed him to MIMS Hospital citing low pulse. He was declared dead on arrival by MIMS Hospital. An autopsy was conducted. On Tuesday, his parents protested outside Comtrust alleging medical negligence while administering anaesthesia. Praveen Kumar, public relations manager of the hospital, said, “There was no negligence. The autopsy result will prove it.”